Robert V. Carlon III

February 26, 1974 - May 27, 2020



Robert V. Carlon III grandson of Robert R. Carlon and Lydia Carlon, long time residents of Yuma, passed away on May 27th, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA on February 26th, 1974.



He worked for Spectrum Cable company but his real passion was DJ'ing. He donated his time playing for several Car Clubs, Schools and many more events. Some of these would be free of charge due to his big heart of giving to others. He made a huge impact on many people.



He is survived by his wife, Gicy; daughter, Gema; his two sons, Anthonee and Joaqeen; brothers, Adrian, Apollo, Adonis; sisters, Yvette, Toni, Citlali, Iyshcia.

