Roberta "Bobbie" Crowder died peacefully at her home in Yuma on March 15 at the age of 98. She was born in the Yuma valley, January 22, 1921, the oldest child of Yuma pioneers Joseph Fleming "J.F." Power and Gladys Smith Power.



Bobbie graduated from Crane School, Yuma High School, and San Diego State College. She began her career as an educator teaching art in Los Angeles. When she returned to Yuma she worked as a bookkeeper at radio station KYUM. She resumed teaching and taught many years at O.L. Carlisle in Somerton until her retirement. In 1991 she was honored by being inducted into the Yuma County Educational Hall Of Fame, an honor she felt others deserved more than she.



Bobbie enjoyed watching birds, quilting and her quilting friends, walking with the "North End Streetwalkers," opera and traveling. She loved her 2nd grade students in Somerton, being in Puertocitos, Baja California, and most of all her family.



Bobbie was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Jo Estelle Roberts and Jane Ades, her brother Richard "Sonny" Power, her husband Charles "Dick"Crowder, and her son Donald Michael Irwin.



She is survived by her children Jay (Judy) Irwin, Bobbie Jo (Fred) Daniel, Allen (Susan) Irwin, her daughter-in-law Phyllis Irwin, ten grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to give special thanks to her loving caregivers Stephanie, Lisa, Jasmine, Monica, Lupita 1, Lupita 2, Georgia, Yolanda and Hospice of Yuma. At her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Yuma Library Foundation, Hospice of Yuma, or the Assistance League of Yuma. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary