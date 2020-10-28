Mrs. Roberta Davis, 50, entered into rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Mrs. Davis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Her TV stayed on a cooking channel because she was passionate about cooking a variety of dishes. She recently started created themed cakes and became extremely good at it. Not only did she enjoy baking she also enjoyed doing different crafts and listening to all genres of music. Aside from that, her family meant everything to her, so when she was not finishing up an order for one of her famous themed cakes, she was spending time with family.
Mrs. Roberta Davis is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Delores Gaytan and paternal grandparents, Alberto and Francisca Aguirre; and uncles, Robert Gonzalez, Joe Gaytan and Jesse Gaytan. Survivors include her loving spouse of 16 years, Mario Davis; daughter, Vanessa Aguirre; step-children, Mario Davis Jr. and Markayla Davis; mother, Mary Stull; father, Trinidad Aguirre (Maria J Aguirre); siblings, Juanita Aguirre, Jessie Aguirre, Cory Stull, Nestor Aguirre, Julian Aguirre and Cesar Aguirre; Mother-in-law, Pearlette Walker; Father-in-law, Mintha Walker; Nieces, Brianna, Jessy, Brittany, Ivana and Brook; nephews, Brandon and Jesse; and sweet baby dog, Lucy; and many other extended family members and friends who loved her dearly.
There will be a rosary held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home at 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. A Catholic Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 3pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906 with Father Mark Van Alstine officiating.
