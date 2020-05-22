Roberto Angel Meza, 57, died May 18, 2020, at his home in Somerton.
Born Sept. 13, 1962, in Pimientillo, Mexico, he was a local automotive mechanic.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2020.