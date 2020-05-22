Roberto Angel Meza
1962 - 2020
Roberto Angel Meza, 57, died May 18, 2020, at his home in Somerton.

Born Sept. 13, 1962, in Pimientillo, Mexico, he was a local automotive mechanic.

Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

Published in Yuma Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
