The family is honoring Mr. Henderson's request to forego a memorial service and traditional obituary information. If you would like to make donations in his memory, please consider the following:

Hospice of Yuma
https://www.hospiceofyuma.com/annual-and-planned-giving/
1824 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 343-2222

Lupus Foundation Gulf Coast
https://www.lupus.org/texasgulfcoast or
https://secure2.convio.net/lfatgc/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20121b?idb=1893767236&df_id=1481&mfc_pref=T&1481.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=
7E901703336ADA29EBC3DC5F869AC90C&1481_donation=form1
3701 Kirby Dr., Suite 700, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 529-0126

Alternatively, please donate to your local food bank

Thank you from the Henderson family.

Published in Yuma Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
