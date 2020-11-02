The family is honoring Mr. Henderson's request to forego a memorial service and traditional obituary information. If you would like to make donations in his memory, please consider the following:
Hospice of Yumahttps://www.hospiceofyuma.com/annual-and-planned-giving/
1824 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 343-2222
Lupus Foundation Gulf Coasthttps://www.lupus.org/texasgulfcoast
orhttps://secure2.convio.net/lfatgc/site/Donation2
;jsessionid=00000000.app20121b?idb=1893767236&df_id=1481&mfc_pref=T&1481.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=
7E901703336ADA29EBC3DC5F869AC90C&1481_donation=form1
3701 Kirby Dr., Suite 700, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 529-0126
Alternatively, please donate to your local food bank
Thank you from the Henderson family.