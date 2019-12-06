|
|
On November 30, 2019, Roger Calhoun Mahaffey passed away at the age of 82.
A stalwart son of a Marine, he followed in his father's footsteps and spent nearly 23 years active duty in the United States Marine Corps (USMC). He retired from the USMC at the rank of Master Sergeant and is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
After serving his country in a variety of capacities as a Marine, including Weapons Specialist, Drill Instructor and Aviation Ordinance Chief, he entered the private sector as a defense procurement contractor with postings in Indiana and Washington, DC. He later moved back to Yuma where he had earlier met his long-time wife and companion Shirley Mahaffey (nee Rodgers) while stationed at MCAS Yuma.
During over 40 years in Yuma, he worked as a detention officer with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office for several years and, later, with his father-in-law and brother-in-law in local Bobcat businesses.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, who passed away in 2013. After her passing, Roger spent several years living at Desert Rose Senior Living and later at River Valley Assisted Living until his death.
Roger lived a full life and will be missed by all those who knew him well.
A burial service will be held at Desert Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 8, 2019