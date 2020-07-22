Where do you start when a friendship and work partnership spanned over 3 decades. From the moment I met "Roga", I knew he was a special kind of person. The one that would always have your back without judgement. It didn't matter if it was day or night, if I needed him, he was there. We knocked down many doors together literally through our career and knocked down many other things too lol. You will never be forgotten my brother, friend, and partner in blue. Thank you for always supporting me and always having my back! May you rest in piece as you have earned your place next to our lord an savior!

Ron Van Why

Friend