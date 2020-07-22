Roger Greg Hefner, Sr. was born in Wertheim, Germany to Doyle Hefner and Edda Kempfert.
Roger was very proud to serve his country in the 82nd airborne. He was in police work for many years and served with the Southwest Border Alliance. He also served three times in Iraq as security.
He is survived by his parents Doyle and Edda of Payson, Arizona, brother Darin (Tara) of Menifee, California, sister Donna Woltman (Philip) of Apache Junction, Arizona and four children Roger Jr., Rocky, Karina and Amy all of Yuma.
He has many friends and will be missed by all.
Service will be at a later date.
