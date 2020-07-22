1/1
Roger Greg Hefner Sr.
1962 - 2020
Roger Greg Hefner, Sr. was born in Wertheim, Germany to Doyle Hefner and Edda Kempfert.

Roger was very proud to serve his country in the 82nd airborne. He was in police work for many years and served with the Southwest Border Alliance. He also served three times in Iraq as security.

He is survived by his parents Doyle and Edda of Payson, Arizona, brother Darin (Tara) of Menifee, California, sister Donna Woltman (Philip) of Apache Junction, Arizona and four children Roger Jr., Rocky, Karina and Amy all of Yuma.

He has many friends and will be missed by all.

Service will be at a later date.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
You are gone but will never be forgotten, Rest In Peace Roger !! Sending prayers to Roger’s family
Colleen Fox
Friend
July 23, 2020
I'll miss our meetings at B&B and all the interesting conversations. Rest high on that mountain brother, your good work on earth is done. Until me meet again.
Rick Taylor
Friend
July 23, 2020
I went to high school with Roger and then we reconnected on Facebook. I was looking forward to seeing him at our 40th HS reunion but God had other plans for him. I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Cyndi Ray
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Where do you start when a friendship and work partnership spanned over 3 decades. From the moment I met "Roga", I knew he was a special kind of person. The one that would always have your back without judgement. It didn't matter if it was day or night, if I needed him, he was there. We knocked down many doors together literally through our career and knocked down many other things too lol. You will never be forgotten my brother, friend, and partner in blue. Thank you for always supporting me and always having my back! May you rest in piece as you have earned your place next to our lord an savior!
Ron Van Why
Friend
July 23, 2020
A Great amazing man, enjoyed his life and loved his children unconditionally.. My very Dear close friend for many years, Will miss our outings full of laughter and happiness. Gone too soon! I will miss him tremendously. Praying for his children family and close friends, sending peace, comfort and strength. RIP Roger, memories will be in our soul and mind forever ❤❤. ❤ love Susanne
Susanne Mendoza yi
Friend
July 23, 2020
RIP brother. You were a good man.
Mike Ruiz
Friend
July 23, 2020
Roger was my cousin. I’ve known him since he was a baby when Edda first came from Germany. He was so kind to me when I lost my youngest brother, and my parents. Not to mention my sister. He worked hard and served his country. I will miss his sense of humor. Until we meet again rest easy. ❤ You.
Linda Borden
Family
July 22, 2020
Still can't believe you have left us here on earth. Praying for your family and friends to find comfort in the great memories created. I know you are watching over them...until we meet again❤
Jody Huebner
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed Uncle Roger. I’m am grateful that my children were able meet you. You always put a smile on my face whenever you came to visit. Rest in peace Roger
Joseph Woltman
Family
July 22, 2020
I miss you so much. I loved having you for a Brother RIP
Darin Hefner
Brother
July 22, 2020
My dad was the most amazing guy he was a very happy person and a caring person. And when I was born he was byond happy I have pictures of my fad holding me. I just want him to know how much I Love him and miss him alot.i can't believe he is in heaven. I know he is in heaven i know he is at peace his spirt went right through me the Other day omg it scared me at first. But I knew it was my daddy. R.i.pp daddy I love you.
Amy
Daughter
July 22, 2020
my dad was a very happy person and he loved his kids a lot. And our dad we miss him a lot. And we will miss him at and he will ways beloved from the family.
Amy Hefner
Daughter
July 22, 2020
You will be missed my friend, God speed Roger.
Becky Ehrlich
July 22, 2020
RIP Roger

Sgt Stedenko Club
Yuma Chapter

Coconut
James
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the family of Roger. My parents were good friends and neighbors with his family. Prayers for comfort and peace at this time.
Bonnie J Huff Jones
July 21, 2020
RIP my friend. Last saw Roger at the recent SBA reunion, he was the same old self, Happy, Jolly and just nice to be around. May his stories live on through his kids telling their kids about that Grandfather.
Larry WHEELER
Friend
