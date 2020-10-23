1/1
Ron Arenas
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron (Ronnie) Arenas, 68, of Yuma, AZ and formerly of Salinas, CA, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 18, 2020, due to end stage renal failure. He was born November 17, 1951, in Salinas, CA.

Ron attended schools in Castroville and graduated from Alisal High School in 1969. He served in the Army National Guard for six years. He worked for Castroville Plumbing & Heating until 1982, when he started his career as a plumber with the Department of Corrections-CTF Soledad. Ron retired in 2014 as a Building Trades Supervisor at Salinas Valley State Prison.

Ron enjoyed BBQ's, all things sports, especially the "Dallas Cowboys," and more importantly spending time with his family. He was very proud of his two sons and of the men that they have become. Ron touched the lives of many and was a friend to all… He will be missed terribly.

Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kim Doumas Arenas, son's Ryan (Kari Lofton) Arenas and Greg (Lacey) Arenas; grandchildren Sloane Ann and Case Sterling Arenas, and Jake Lofton, all of Yuma, AZ; sister Christine (Paul) Magie of Ventura, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Chris Arenas and mother Ruth Arenas.

Memorial Services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with Scripture Services beginning at 10:30 am at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ 85350. (Due to Covid restrictions masks are required.) Reception immediately following at The Patio at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85365. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun
Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
OCT
24
Service
10:30 AM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 22, 2020
I’m very sorry for your lost.
Aris Dakis
Friend
October 22, 2020
Ron and I used to talk about our shared heritage of Filipino ancestry. I made pancit at one of our potlucks, and he candidly asked, "So where is the Adobo?" I responded, "Well, I thought I would leave that to you!" I miss my friend so much. His office at Plant Ops was always open for anyone. His family was what made him whole, and reconnecting with him again via Face Book, he enlightened all of us with him just being Grandpa. Soar high like the Eagles until I see that smile and hear that chuckle in a Higher Dimension....
Florencia Sadoy
Friend
October 22, 2020
Ron was a genuine man, a great listener he just knew how to make you feel better. Always had a smile on his face we always had fun. I know he will be truly missed. Gone way too young.
Kim Hager
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved