Ron and I used to talk about our shared heritage of Filipino ancestry. I made pancit at one of our potlucks, and he candidly asked, "So where is the Adobo?" I responded, "Well, I thought I would leave that to you!" I miss my friend so much. His office at Plant Ops was always open for anyone. His family was what made him whole, and reconnecting with him again via Face Book, he enlightened all of us with him just being Grandpa. Soar high like the Eagles until I see that smile and hear that chuckle in a Higher Dimension....

Florencia Sadoy

Friend