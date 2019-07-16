Ron passed from this world to the next on July 7, 2019 at Emerald Springs Assisted Living Home surrounded by family and his dog Perris.



Born in Fairmont Minnesota, Ron grew up loving hunting, fishing and playing sports. After his family moved to Lemmon, SD, Ron met his beautiful wife Jeanne while attending Lemmon High School. He split his undergraduate years attending Black Hills Teacher's College in Spearfish, SD and NSU in Aberdeen, SD. He earned a master's degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, TX. After University Ron and his family spent 14 years in Yankton, SD where he was CEO at Sacred Heart Hospital. After South Dakota, Ron served as CEO at YRMC in Yuma AZ for 9 years. Then after 3 years in Sedona and Flagstaff, AZ restructuring hospitals, he became CEO for Barton County Memorial Hospital in Lamar, MO where he retired in 1999.



After retiring, Ron pursued a lifelong dream of selling it all, buying an RV and traveling the country. He spent his summers traveling to be with his grand-kids, taking them on road trips, playing cards, and coaching their ball teams. He was always entertaining his kids and grand-kids with his whistling conversations with the birds.



He was smart, caring and witty. His sense of humor and ability to tell a story could captivate any room. Ron was well loved and will be missed by many.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents Loren B. and Dorothy L. Morton, as well as his sister Lois Gallegos.



He is survived by his wife Jeanne, and brother Beryl Morton. His children Shadow Morton, Rhea (Rich) Wilson, Michael (Julie), Mark and Matt (Kathy) Morton. His grandchildren Tracy Fairfield, Kaitlyn and Cody Wilson, Brodigan and Sydney Morton. His great grandchildren Bliss Morton and Wynslee Wilson.



There will be no official services but if you wish to honor his memory, please consider supporting The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's research at 110 E 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or https://www.alzinfo.org Published in The Yuma Sun on July 16, 2019