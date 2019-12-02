|
Ronald Dean Coley, 70, of Star Valley, AZ, passed away at his home on July 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Audene, and sister, Marva Thompson (Coley).
Ron is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Kathryn (Leamons), their sons, William (wife and two children) and Alan. He is also survived by his two children from a previous marriage, eldest son, Brian and daughter, Emily (partner, Dan and grandson Ethan Fogel).
Ron was born on February 6, 1949 in Yuma, AZ. He grew up in Bard, CA and was a graduate of San Pasqual High School. He worked on his family farm until the mid 1980s, then became a heavy equipment operator in the 1990s, and was a cement truck driver in St. George, UT until his retirement in 2015.
Ron loved driving the scenic highways of the Southwest, being with his family, eating a good home-cooked meal and having conversations with just about anyone, especially his friends. He enjoyed being outside in nature and visiting National Parks, reading True West Magazine, listening to classic rock n' roll music, and watching college football.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Foothills Assembly of God Church, Yuma, AZ at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
