|
|
On Thursday, March 19, 2020 the best Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Marine and Friend was called home.
Ron Gage was born on April Fools Day 1940 in Calamus, Iowa. In 1957 he joined the Marine Corps. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and worked mainly in Transportation before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1977 in Arlington, Virginia.
In July 1979 he married the love of his life, Helena. They ended up in Yuma where he had some family and worked at YPG as the Garrison Commander. He was getting ready to retire when he had the opportunity to open the Wagon Wheel Tavern. Many People became lifelong friends from his bar. He loved telling stories and he never met a stranger. Ron also liked to spend weekends at the Glamis Sand Dunes. He loved playing Santa at the hospital, he was Santa for motorcycle toy runs and Santa on his red motorcycle delivered many pennies to the Penny Pitch in Yuma for Arizona Children's Fund. Ron was very active in all service related organizations but his passion was the VFW. Helping veterans was important to him.
Ron is survived by his wife of 40 years; daughter, Dawn Moore (Charles) of West Virginia; son, Tony Willey (Lori) of West Virginia; daughter, Deanne McMahon (Jim) of California and son, Mark Gage of New Mexico. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Stephan Gage; brother, Lowell; sisters, Donna Corbet and Georgia Meyer; son, Stephen Gage and granddaughter, Angie Moore.
Our hearts are broken but our memories are immeasurable. When you think of Ron I hope it brings a smile to your face.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when large groups can gather again to remember a man larger than life.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020