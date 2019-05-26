Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Ronald Hutcheson
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Ronald was born in Stuart NB, on October 10, 1930 to Henry E. and Beaula F. Hutcheson. He passed on May 10, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was a military man and the Air Force brought him to Yuma where he spent his civilian life.

He was a cowboy at heart and his home showed it.

He spent many years involved with VFW Post 1763 in Yuma as a life member. He was also a life member at American legion Post 56 and DAV Post 11.

He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Beaula, his sisters Inez and Leona and wife Peggy Hutcheson.

He is survived by his daughter Barbara A. Hutcheson of the home, grandson and wife Josh and Kelly Akin , of Portland, OR, Maggie Akin great granddaughter of her parents home and great grandson Maxwell Akin of Siam Reap, Cambodia.

Special Thanks to the home based primary care team from the V.A. and the hospice of Yuma team who gave him such great care and respect.

The memorial-celebration of life will be at Johnson Mortuary on May 31, at 2PM
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 26, 2019
