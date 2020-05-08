Ronald Lee Aunchman, 76, of Yuma, died May 6, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Feb. 25, 1944, in Burlington, Vt., he was a master farrier and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
Born Feb. 25, 1944, in Burlington, Vt., he was a master farrier and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.