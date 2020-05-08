Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Lee Aunchman, 76, of Yuma, died May 6, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Feb. 25, 1944, in Burlington, Vt., he was a master farrier and a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.

