Ronaldo "Ronnie" Roberto Arenas, 68, of Yuma died Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence.



Born Nov. 17, 1951, in Salinas, Calif., he was a retired building trades supervisor for the Salinas State Prison and member of the U.S. National Guard for six years.



A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Desert Valley Mortuary, which is handling arrangements, including cremation.