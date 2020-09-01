Ronnie Manuel Rather, 37 of Yuma, AZ gained his heavenly wings on August 21, 2020. Leaving to mourn his loss are his children Johnny, Mikeal, Damion, and Alieha. Mother; Eleanor Ramirez. Brothers; Rodrick Ramirez (Angelina) Isaac Rather (Vanessa) Antonio Salazar (Frank) Louis Gonzalez, Angel Gonzalez, Edward and Ruben Ramirez. Sisters; Lurisa Gonzalez and Stephanie Ramirez. Grandparents Humberto (Tata Robert) and Gregoria (Nana Goya) Demara.



Ronnie is survived by a huge amount of family and friends who loved him dearly. Ronnie was a funny, loving, loyal, truly a one of a kind man that was lost too soon. He had a huge, bright smile and absolutely loved his family especially his children.



Love is stronger than death. Although it cannot stop death from happening. No matter how hard death tries, it cannot separate people from love. It can't take away our memories either. In the end, life is stronger than death.



Ronnie is proceeded in death by his father Rodney Rather. Paternal grandparents Larry and Mary Rather. Maternal grandfather Manuel Juan Almodova Sr. and Cousin Kaylee Dinwiddie Phillips.



Honorary pallbearers are his brothers Rodrick Ramirez, Isaac Rather, Antonio Salazar, Louis Gonzalez, Angel Gonzalez, Edward Ramirez. Sons; Johnny and Mikeal Rather and Damion Rich.



A wake service will be held at Desert Valley Mortuary

138 N Somerton Ave.

Somerton, AZ

Thursday September 3rd, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm.



A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held Friday, September 4th at 2:30 pm at the

Fraternal Order of Eagles.

225 S. 1st Ave. Yuma AZ

