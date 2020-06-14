Rose Marie Johnson, nee Morse, 86, passed away early in the morning on Sunday, June 7, 2020 of natural causes. Rose Marie was born May 3, 1934 in Yuma.



She was raised out on the Yuma mesa and was part of one of the pioneer farming families there. Her grandfather G.C. Morse was a citrus farmer and was instrumental in the establishment of the Unit B Irrigation District. Her parents were Oscar Morse and Madeline Morse, nee Murrie. Rose Marie or, to her friends more affectionately known as Rosie, attended school in Somerton and at Yuma Union High School.



In May of 1951 Rose Marie married L.A. "Lulie" Johnson, whose family were also pioneer farmers in the area. Lulie's grandfather, Alfred E. Johnson, established a homestead near Somerton in the late 1890's. Together, Rosie and Lulie raised three sons, Buster, Ted and Jeff who are the 4th generation of Johnsons to continuously operate the farm. Later in life Rosie became a real estate agent and later a broker, operating her own small real estate business in Yuma until her retirement just a few years ago.



Rose Marie was a fiercely loyal person, and those who knew Rosie best loved her for who she was, a mother and grandmother who would stop at nothing to show her unconditional love at all times. Rosie was also well known for her baking skills, and many around town have enjoyed a slice of Grandma Rosie's Cheesecake from time to time. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.



Rosie is survived by her sons L.A. "Buster" (Shelly), V. Ted (Donna), and Jeff (Heather); sister Carole Ann, brothers David, Tom (Diana), and George; Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Rosie was preceded in death by her husband; Leural Alfred "Lulie" Johnson; and her parents Madeline and Oscar Morse.



Due to the ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 virus, only private services will be held. The family hopes to host a celebration of life in Rose Marie's honor at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in Rose Marie's name to Yuma County 4-H or the Assistance League of Yuma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store