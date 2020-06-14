Rose Marie Johnson
1934 - 2020
Rose Marie Johnson, nee Morse, 86, passed away early in the morning on Sunday, June 7, 2020 of natural causes. Rose Marie was born May 3, 1934 in Yuma.

She was raised out on the Yuma mesa and was part of one of the pioneer farming families there. Her grandfather G.C. Morse was a citrus farmer and was instrumental in the establishment of the Unit B Irrigation District. Her parents were Oscar Morse and Madeline Morse, nee Murrie. Rose Marie or, to her friends more affectionately known as Rosie, attended school in Somerton and at Yuma Union High School.

In May of 1951 Rose Marie married L.A. "Lulie" Johnson, whose family were also pioneer farmers in the area. Lulie's grandfather, Alfred E. Johnson, established a homestead near Somerton in the late 1890's. Together, Rosie and Lulie raised three sons, Buster, Ted and Jeff who are the 4th generation of Johnsons to continuously operate the farm. Later in life Rosie became a real estate agent and later a broker, operating her own small real estate business in Yuma until her retirement just a few years ago.

Rose Marie was a fiercely loyal person, and those who knew Rosie best loved her for who she was, a mother and grandmother who would stop at nothing to show her unconditional love at all times. Rosie was also well known for her baking skills, and many around town have enjoyed a slice of Grandma Rosie's Cheesecake from time to time. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

Rosie is survived by her sons L.A. "Buster" (Shelly), V. Ted (Donna), and Jeff (Heather); sister Carole Ann, brothers David, Tom (Diana), and George; Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Rosie was preceded in death by her husband; Leural Alfred "Lulie" Johnson; and her parents Madeline and Oscar Morse.

Due to the ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 virus, only private services will be held. The family hopes to host a celebration of life in Rose Marie's honor at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in Rose Marie's name to Yuma County 4-H or the Assistance League of Yuma.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Johnson family. Jeff and Ted, your Mom was truly a grand lady. Our love for her is now with you. We share in your grief. Affectionately, Mr. and Mrs. Bernal.
Ralph Bernal
Friend
June 12, 2020
I use to work at El Charro Cafe she used to be one of my customer with her family, we became close as customer and server that I thank her for helping me get my house she was amazing customer
Maria Gauna
Significant_other
June 11, 2020
Such a beautiful person! Condolences to the family. Your loss is Heaven's gain. Prayers for comfort. Love all of you.
Jean Ann Hinton-Morris
Friend
June 9, 2020
With thoughts and condolences to you. May you find comfort and peace during this time.
Greg Johnson
Family
