Rose Marie Johnson, 86, of Yuma, died June 7, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born May 3, 1934, in Yuma, she was a retired real estate broker.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
Born May 3, 1934, in Yuma, she was a retired real estate broker.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.