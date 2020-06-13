Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose Marie Johnson, 86, of Yuma, died June 7, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born May 3, 1934, in Yuma, she was a retired real estate broker.



The family will hold a private memorial service.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

