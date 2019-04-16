Rose Moreno Phipps passed away on April 11, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. She was born on December 16, 1978 in San Diego, California.



Rose was a loving, intelligent, determined, hard working, logical, nurturing and supportive leader for our family and greater community.



She always sought to better herself and us all through education, organizing and community building through involvement. She was a strong voice for the Kwatsaan people.



She helped organize drives for youth to make their young lives a little easier. She was a staunch advocate for promoting education. While on the Quechan Education board she helped guide students through the processes of seeking higher education, helping with applications, funding options and student support resources. She attended many meetings and was very involved in the tribal political processes. She cared for and did so much for her people.



Rose was a loving and devoted mother to her children, teaching them to be respectful, determined, caring, responsible and strong. She did her best by providing positive and fulfilling opportunities for them. She spent much of her time taking her kids to dances, practices and many other family and community events. She mostly loved taking her kids to traditional gatherings and watching them grow into the culture as it enriched their lives.



She loved her music, Rap, Reggae, Oldies and R & B. She loved to talk, visit, eat and laugh. She loved to socialize, travel and play Peon. She was very much the backbone of our family, supporting us in every way we needed it.



Rose means so much more to us than we can say or write. Although she lived a short life, it was a rich and fulfilled one. She showed us how to make the most out of a little. We are proud of her and more importantly she can be proud of herself. You did your best sister. You did good.



She is survived by her 4 children. Daughters, Diamond Rivera, Eden Rivera, Royal Phipps; son, Quinn Phipps; brothers, Ernesto Moreno and Daniel Murphy; sister, Lisa Murphy; niece, Lana (Koda) Vo; granddaughters, Leila Rose and Alina Amaay Suarez; uncles, Hank Murphy and Ira Murphy; aunts, Michelle Guassac and Marilyn Poni Cappo; nephews, Joseph Miramontes, Eric and Basil Murphy. She was also very close to her Jose Family of Fort Yuma and Moreno and Long Families of Somerton, Arizona.



Preceding Rose in death were her parents, father, Gereld Moreno, mother, Gwendolyn Murphy, paternal grandparents, Andrew Moreno and Maxine Long; maternal grandparents, Albert Murphy and Ernestine Jose.



Final arrangements are set for Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Quechan Big House beginning at 5:00 pm with an all night traditional wake and cremation at 5:00 am.



Pallbearers are Anthony Villenueva, Steven Villenueva, Joseph Herrera, Louis Throssel, Robert Throssel, Eric Arrow, Derrick Jose, Brendan Jose, Kyle Cachora, Ryan Cachora and Patrick O'Brien.



Honorary Pallbearers are Dan Golding, Levi Jose, Steve Banegas, Kevin Stevens, Lorey Cachora, Hank Murphy, Leland Gould, Vernon Jose, Wendell Jose, Ira Murphy, David Long, Eldon Miguel, Jamie Labrake, Mike Martinez and Stanley Phipps. Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary