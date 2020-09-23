On September 7, 2020, Rosemary Daniel Martinez Stewart was called home to our Lord. Rosemary Stewart was born August 21st, 1927 in Calexico, CA. Rosemary was raised in Los Angeles, CA and moved to Yuma, AZ around 1945.



Rosemary married Fermine Martinez in 1949 and they raised 3 wonderful children. Rosemary worked at Southwest Meat Co, 1st National Bank and YPG. Upon retiring from YPG she volunteered at the Yuma Regional Medical Center gift shop for over 20 years.



Rosemary enjoyed dancing, spending time with her family, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, was a patriot of the United States of America, and above all things had Faith in God. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and attended St. Francis and Immaculate Conception church.



Rosemary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank & Nellie Daniel, Lupe Daniel, brother Frank Daniel, Jr., husband Fermine Martinez, son Michael Martinez, daughter Deborah Martinez, and grandson Jimmy Lee Gilmore, Jr...



Rosemary leaves behind sisters Frances Martinez (Yuma, AZ) and Patricia Nellie Basoco (Oceanside, CA), daughter Mary Katherine (Jimmy) Gilmore (Peoria, AZ) along with 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



She is loved greatly and will be missed by all.

