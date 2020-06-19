Rosie Isabelle Jack Sestiaga
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosie Isabelle Jack Sestiaga

Rosie Isabelle Jack Sestiaga, 57, of Yuma, died June 17, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 26, 1962, in Yuma, she was a senior center manager.

Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Mass to follow. Burial will be Wednesday at Pioneer Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved