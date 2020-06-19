Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosie Isabelle Jack Sestiaga



Rosie Isabelle Jack Sestiaga, 57, of Yuma, died June 17, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Born Nov. 26, 1962, in Yuma, she was a senior center manager.



Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Mass to follow. Burial will be Wednesday at Pioneer Cemetery.

