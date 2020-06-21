Rosie Jack-Sestiaga, 57, entered into Heaven on June 17, 2020. She was born in Yuma, Arizona to Rosie Montoya and Virgil Jack.



Rosie lived a full life having worked in positions committed to helping many people. For years she worked as a Beautician having graduated from the Yuma School of Beauty and as an Attendance Clerk at Yuma High School before moving to positions within the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe. She was an active Quechan tribal member having spent years on the Activities Committee hosting events for major holidays and serving as the Judge on the Tribal Election Board. She worked as the Recreation Coordinator for Parks and Recreation having planned and coordinated many tournaments, trips and community events. As the Senior Center Manager, she took pride in taking care of elders, coordinating activities and supporting members in their well-being. She enjoyed listening to music (especially old school, funk jams, and Mexican music), traveling, cooking, cruising around town and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid Raider fan, University of Arizona Wildcats fan, and enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives.



She is survived by her husband Daniel Sestiaga Sr., sons Michael (Becca), Daniel "Duey" (Xyntrice), daughter Jolie "Byrd" and granddaughters MiaMikah "Mookie" and MiAnikah "Mimi" Jack. She also loved her grand-fur babies, Pretty, Cato, CoCo, Shuri, and Stitch. She is also survived by her mother Rosie Montoya and in-laws Julio (Carlotta) Sestiaga, brothers Tomas "Bobo" Montoya, Jose "Poppy" Montoya and sister Victoria "Torry" (Eldy) Montoya.



She is preceded in death by her dad, Virgil Jack, step-father Tomas, brother, Michael, Nanas Isabel and Anatalia "Rosa."



Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be family and friends.



Visitation will take place at Yuma Mortuary, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Formal Rosary and Mass will follow on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be June 24, 2020 at 9:00 am at Yuma Pioneer Cemetery.



Due to the current Pandemic, the family is requesting that guests wear face masks and to follow social distancing practices.



Rosie's family would also like to say thank you to her many caregivers over the years and teams at DaVita Dialysis and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

