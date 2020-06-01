Roxanne (Roxie) Villalobos Bernard passed away on May 27, 2020 of natural causes in Yuma, Arizona. She was born on May 12, 1954 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She was the third of nine children and the first of four daughters.



She graduated from United High School in Laredo, Texas in 1972 and then lived in Mexico City, Mexico and Paris, France where she briefly attended the Sorbonne University. Upon her return to the U.S., she settled in the Imperial Valley where she met her husband of 44 years, Willis (Bill) Carson Bernard.



Roxie, Bill, and close friend David Mannis established "The Valley Shopper" in El Centro, CA. and were in business for over a decade. After selling their advertising publication, they moved to San Diego for several years, and then settled in Yuma, Arizona.



As an entrepreneurial woman, Roxanne founded Servicios Profesionales Villalobos, were she assisted many clients to immigrate legally to the US for almost 30 years. She was known for assisting clients with expertise, gentle guidance, and her warm personality.



Roxie was preceded in death in 1985 by her infant daughter Andrea and is survived by her husband Bill, and her two children Aaron and Alia Koger (Kole) from Yuma, AZ, her stepson Mark Bernard (Karen) of San Diego, CA., her parents, Rudolph and Maria Teresa Villalobos of Calexico, CA and eight siblings. Her grandchildren include Grace, Billie Jean, Banjo, Talloula and Primrose (Alia) and Paige (Aaron), and Danielle and Sierra (Mark). Her siblings include Rodolfo (Alicia), Robert (Margarita), Rolando (Margie), Maria Dolores, Luis, Maryana (Roberto), Teresita (Michael), and Joseph Manuel (Sylvia).



She is sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends in Costa Rica, Canada, Mexico and the United States. Those who knew Roxie will remember her joyful laugh and loving, generous demeanor.



We will be having a small service at Desert Valley Mortuary on Tuesday June 2nd at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life for Roxie will be planned for later in the year.

