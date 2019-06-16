|
|
Ruben Carlon, passed away on June 12, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Yuma, Arizona.
Ruben is survived by Mary Carlon, his wife of 69 years; his children David Carlon (Lucy), Barbara Castaneda (Michael), Cynthia Chavez (Ernesto), Yvonne Carlon, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with the Rosary to be at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Yuma Mortuary. Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 16, 2019