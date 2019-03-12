Home

Ruben Ruiz Mendoza


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruben Ruiz Mendoza Obituary
Ruben Ruiz Mendoza, 67, born in Yuma, AZ on September 9, 1951, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019.

Ruben is survived by his mother Olivia Ruiz Mendoza, sister Cecilia M. Brown and Susanne M. Yi of Yuma, brother Chris Ruiz Mendoza (Debbie) of Florence, AZ, sons Scott Mendoza (Leticia) and Eric Mendoza (Karysee) of California, daughter Lisa (Harley Jr.) Barnes of Phoenix, AZ, grandsons Harley Barnes III, and Noah Mendoza, granddaughters Kaylah Mendoza and Berkley Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his father Ruben Garcia Mendoza.

Mass will be at St. Francis Church: 1815 S. 8th Ave at 9:30 AM, Burial will be Desert Lawn Memorial Park: 1415 S. 1st Ave. A Celebration of Life will be at Eagles Hall 225 S. 1st Ave.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
