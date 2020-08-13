He was the son of the late Rudolph (Rudy Sr.) and Rosie Espinoza. Rudy grew up in Yuma, AZ.



Rudy graduated from Kofa High School in 1969, worked for Houston Photo in Yuma, then moved to Phoenix. There he worked for Montgomery Ward, starting out in sales and working his way to management. Rudy managed stores all over Texas and ultimately San Diego. In San Diego he was a DJ at Sea World for two years and spun records during concerts and dances at the naval base. Rudy moved back to Yuma in 1994 continuing his music at Beto's Restaurant, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Yuma Convention Center, Manske's Club, Paradise Casino, Quechan Casino, and various smaller club houses or homes.



Rudy's best hobby and profession was his music. Rudy was most appreciative of his family, friends, and colleagues, they all held a profound love in his heart. He never forgot those that were a part of his upbringing, learnings in life, and what others helped him to become to entertain others with the music. Rudy will be remembered by his great smile. Rudy's goal was to bring happiness to people and give it his all. When he saw people smile and dance, he felt that he had brought them the joy of life.



Rudy is survived his beloved wife Patricia Espinoza and sister Julie Espinoza. Stepchildren Carlos (Stephanie) Flores, Michelle (Ray) Rivas and grandchildren: Super Mario, Mya Princess, Tweety, Marley, Bud, Yoshie. He was blessed with many friends, cousins, relatives and loving nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at Yuma Mortuary 775 S 5th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364 on Friday, Aug. 14th, 2020 from 5-9pm Scripture service 6pm and Rosary 7pm Friday.



The internment is Saturday, August 15th at 9:00 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park 1415 S 1st Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions a Celebration of Life be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store