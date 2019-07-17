Home

Russell H. Drumm


1949 - 2019
Russell H. Drumm Obituary
Russell H. Drumm Born on April 04,1949 in Yuma, Arizona. Father of 2 and grandfather of 3.

Retired from Southern Pacific Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years of service.

A natural athlete who loved baseball from his early childhood to adulthood.

Along the way Rusty made many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly.

Special thanks to his doctors... Dr. Marty Giles and Dr. Sunil Natragan... for their unwavering care.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 17, 2019
