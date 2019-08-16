Home

Russell Henry Drumm Jr.


1949 - 2019
Russell Henry Drumm Jr. Obituary
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Russell Henry (Rusty) Drumm Jr. passed away at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer in Tucson, Arizona.

Rusty was born on April 18, 1949 in Yuma, Arizona to Russell Sr. and Virginia Drumm. He attended Kofa High School and embarked on a career with Southern Pacific/Union Pacific Railroad until he retired after 42 years. He was passionate about old cars, guns, the outdoors and loved spending time with friends and family.

He was proceeded in death by his father, mother and sisters, Barbara Amavisca and Linda Young.
He is survived by his wife Linda Drumm. His first wife Deborah Blohm and their two children Dustin (Stephanie) Drumm and Amber (Trent) Erling; and his grandchildren Austin Drumm, Khali Nelson and Gus Nelson.

A private service will be held at a later date where he will be put to rest with his father and mother at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
