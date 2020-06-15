Or Copy this URL to Share

Salvador H. Perez, 86, of San Luis, Ariz., died June 10, 2020, at Haven of Sandpointe.



Born July 13, 1933, in Zinaparo, Michoacan, Mexico, he was an agricultural laborer.



Mass will be 10 a.m. today at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Sunset Vista Cemetery.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.

