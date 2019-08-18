Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Fellowship church
Tacoma, AZ
Sammie Gay Daniel


1932 - 2019
Sammie Gay Daniel Obituary
Mrs. Sammie Gaye Daniel, 86, of Tacoma, WA. died 8 July, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital, Tacoma WA. She was born in Batesville, Arkansas, the daughter of Sam and Jasmine Kimmer. She was a homemaker and foster mom to over 100 children, and well known for sewing and her fellowship with many snowbird friends in Yuma AZ, she was a member of the Nazarene church.

Her husband Mr. Robert C Daniel passed away in 2011. She will be greatly missed by sisters Mrs. Edith Brown of Kentucky and Mrs. Jane Sellers of Arkansas, children Jack Daniel, Freeda Barker, Anita Daniel-Graham of Tacoma and Mary Beell of Yelm, WA., 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be at noon Saturday, 24 Aug. at the Abundant Life Fellowship church in Tacoma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
