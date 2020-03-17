|
|
Samuel Paul Hill, 50 years, passed away March 5, 2020 in Winterhaven, Ca. He was born April 4, 1969 in Yuma, Az to Gwendolyn Cachora and Dustin Nopah.
He was a high school graduate of San Pasqual High School. For majority of his life, he resided in Fort Yuma Reservation. He was a member of Church of Latter Day Saints. He was employed as a landscaper and a long time security guard for the Quechan Tribe.
He is survived by his long time partner Linda Lewis, brothers; Edward Hill Sr., John Cachora Sr., Donald Cachora Sr., sisters; Jackie Emerson, Paula Hill, Marsha Hill, Alexis Cachora, and numerous nieces/ nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gwendolyn Cachora, brothers Elliot Hill Jr., Alex Cachora, and Mart Cachora.
Pallbearers will be Edward Hill Jr., Kyle Gilmore, Kurtis Gilmore, Jesse Uvalles, Michael Cachora, David Navarro, Isiah Short, Philbrick Emerson Jr., Dylan Emerson, James Robles Sr., and Alec Cachora.
Honarary pallbearers will be Jordan Joaquin, Virgil Smith, Edward Hill Sr., Boyd Hill Sr., Harland DeLowe, Dallas DeLowe, Lochey DeLow, Mike Throssel, Dustin Nopah, Sam Hill Jr., Michael Burton, Carol Burton, Martine Prietta, Roman Aguerro, Donald Cachora, John Cachora, Philbrick Emerson Sr.
Samuel's services will be March 18, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be 2:00 P.M.. to 4:00 P.M. Tribal services at the Cryhouse will be at 5:00 P.M. with cremation at 5:00 A.M. March 19, 2020.
The family would like to acknowledge all the prayers and condolences that we have received, Sam (Lampey) will be greatly missed by all those who loved him and shared his life moments.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 17, 2020