Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory
187 No. Adams St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-2081
Sandra Folsom


1942 - 2019
Sandra Folsom Obituary
It is with great sadness that we share the loss our wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sandra Folsom on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona following a stroke.

Sandra was born December 16, 1942 to Dorothy and Thomas Minor in Havre, Montana.

Sandra married the love of her life, David Folsom on December 3, 1960. Sandra and David lived in many areas of Montana, with Helena, their final home until retirement in 2000 when they moved to Yuma, Arizona. In Arizona, they found an amazing group of new and old friends with whom they shared many adventures. Retirement allowed them to travel extensively throughout the United States and fulfilled their lifelong dream to see Great Britain and Egypt.

Our lives were enriched by a woman with a mind for numbers, organization, and detail. Her thirst for learning fueled a passion for creative arts and a love for quilting. She gifted her family and friends with her amazing creations and in later years became a quilting instructor.

Her husband David, her daughters, Barbara (David) Gross, Patricia (Steven) Davis, Cynthia Mason, and brother, Thomas Minor survive her. She is also survived by grandchildren; Hallie (John) Cox, Austin Mason; great-grand children Brixley and Rokky Cox and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, bothers Robert and William Minor, father and mother-in-law Orrin and Jeanette Folsom, preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank the many great friends that supported them during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
