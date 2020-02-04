Home

POWERED BY

Services
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
For more information about
Santiago Rivera
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santiago Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santiago Rivera Sr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santiago Rivera Sr. Obituary
On Thursday, January 23rd at 5:12 pm, Santiago Rivera Sr., passed at Yuma Regional Medical Center, at the age of 71.

Santiago was born in Safford, Arizona on February 29, 1948.

Yes, he was a Leap Year baby! Santiago lived a majority of his life in the Wellton – Yuma area. Santiago was the father of 9 children, Margarita Turczak, Patricia Ozbirn, Victoria Rivera, Cynthia Rivera, Santiago Rivera Jr., Rebecca Rivera, Manuel Rivera, Carlos Rivera, and Robert Lopez. Santiago had 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Santiago was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Pepa, and Great grandpa!

He will forever be loved by many!

Services will be February 8, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Ave. B, Somerton, Arizona, from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, with rosary starting at 2:30 and services following.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santiago's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -