On Thursday, January 23rd at 5:12 pm, Santiago Rivera Sr., passed at Yuma Regional Medical Center, at the age of 71.
Santiago was born in Safford, Arizona on February 29, 1948.
Yes, he was a Leap Year baby! Santiago lived a majority of his life in the Wellton – Yuma area. Santiago was the father of 9 children, Margarita Turczak, Patricia Ozbirn, Victoria Rivera, Cynthia Rivera, Santiago Rivera Jr., Rebecca Rivera, Manuel Rivera, Carlos Rivera, and Robert Lopez. Santiago had 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Santiago was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Pepa, and Great grandpa!
He will forever be loved by many!
Services will be February 8, 2020 at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Ave. B, Somerton, Arizona, from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, with rosary starting at 2:30 and services following.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 4, 2020