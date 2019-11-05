|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Saturnina (Reyna) Alvarez on November 1, 2019. She was born in the Yuma valley on November 29, 1920 and lived in Somerton and then Yuma.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Muñoz (Manuel); sons, Victor Torres (Lupe) of Oxnard, California, Henry Torres and Diego Humildad of Yuma, sisters, Paula Vea of Somerton and Mercy A. Charo of Newman, California; and brother Lorenzo Alvarez of Yuma. Also, fourteen grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private family viewing at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 followed by public viewing at 11:00 a.m.. Rosary will be at 12:00 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary with burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Saturnina was preceded in death by Rafael; her parents Tomas and Maria Alvarez; sons, Michael Tovar and Richard Torres; daughter, Virginia Torres; brothers, Juan and Tom Alvarez; sisters, Ambrosia Siason and Marcela Sullenberger.
Pallbearers are Mario Muñoz, Julian Ybarra, Bobby Robinson, Henrietta Del Angel, Karen Silva and Teresa Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Hernandez, Frank Alvarez and Kayla Debella.
Special thanks to Hospice Compassus of Yuma and its staff for all their help and support.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 5, 2019