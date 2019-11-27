|
|
Setsuko Camp, 85, was born February 23, 1934 in Yokosuka, Japan. She passed away November 11, 2019 at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Setsuko was active with the youth bowling league in the 1970's and was a board member of the Yuma's Women's Bowling Association. She loved to travel all over the world with her daughter, and her favorite pass time was sewing.
Setsuko and her husband, George, were married at the American Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan on November 20, 1957. They lived in Navy housing on Coronado Island, San Diego and Yokosuka, Japan; Finally settling in Yuma, Arizona after he retired from the MCAS.
She is survived by her daughter; Carol Walker from Gilbert, AZ. and many cousins residing in Japan.
She is preceded in death by her husband; George Camp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disable American Veterans or the American Legion.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 27, 2019