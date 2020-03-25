|
|
March 20, 2020 Sharon Colette Angus Dodgen, 85, left her home in Yuma, Arizona, at dawn, for a place where the sun always shines and the most beautiful and well-trained horses run free. May 8, 1934 in San Jose, California, she was born to a sailor and his wife, William Angus and Jessie Sartain.
Growing up in southern California, horses became an integral part of her life by the age of 5. She rode horses belonging to other people for the most part, until daddy bought her a horse of her own in 1942 before he shipped out to war. Riding every day and everywhere, she met others with horses-kids and trainers. The kids were fun but the trainers were fascinating! Soon she was exercising horses for trainers. Then she began showing horses for trainers, in 3-gaited, 5-gaited, hunters, jumpers, pleasure, trail, reining and dressage-every breed except Tennessee Walking Horses and Paso Finos. Finally she started training horses herself. Her parents divorced in 1949. Her mother later married Fred Jones, and when Sharon was 15 they moved to Yuma. She began giving riding lessons at the La Mesa Stables on 16th Street and 3rd Avenue, across from the old baseball park. In 1950, at 16, she was Silver Spur Rodeo Queen-the only one to ever rope a calf as part of her queenly duties!
Riding lessons continued and there were little backyard horse shows at La Mesa Stables. Sharon worked at Western Fashions, a western wear store owned by the family of one of her students, and began outfitting her students there. She tapped into knowledge of training grounds and trainers in California and elsewhere, and helped her students get better and better horses, over the years, and go to bigger and better shows. Her riding and training facilities moved to larger, more functional facilities in several locations around Yuma, the last one-Shady Hollow Equestrian Center-near Somerton.
Sharon gave riding lessons and trained everything from colts to show horses in southwestern Arizona for more than 65 years. She taught horse science classes at Arizona Western College, wrote a column for the local newspaper, and spent 47 years as a 4-H horse club leader after working with her friend Dee Dee Blair to establish the horse club here. She studied folk medicine, herbalism, and homeopathy and created an herbal liniment for lame horses. Sharon was well-known in horse show circuits and held memberships in professional associations throughout southern California, Arizona and New Mexico. "To me," she said, "equestrian skills should be refined so the horse and rider's movements are synchronized just like classical ballet. This requires hours and hours of work, patience and practice, whether riding English or Western." During these last years, Sharon lived in a wheelchair, though she was as plucky as ever-"The last colt I broke, I was 72 years old." She wrote and published a novel in 2015, Dawson Farms: Ride to Win.
Sharon is survived by her daughter Mollie Dodgen, sister Laurel Sands, nieces and nephews, a tiny dog named "Missy," a cockatiel, and many of the "kids" who rode and trained with her-ranging in ages now from late 20's to 79. We have many wonderful memories and learned much more from her than horsemanship: "Much of what I understand about people and life I learned from Sharon and a horse-the importance of being honest, respect yourself and others, head up, heels down, square shoulders, finish what you start, ALWAYS get up and get BACK ON the horse, and a little red lipstick goes a long way."
She was preceded in death by parents Bill Angus and Jessie Jones, husbands Bo Dodgen and Herschel Wright, and daughter Amy Dodgen. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Should you wish to honor her, please consider a memorial donation to GoFundMe.com, Sharon Dodgen Final Expenses. Your gift will help write with love and dignity the closing pages of Sharon's story.
"…because no one will EVER understand your love for that 'Horse Smell' or the Peace it brings your Soul…Breathe Deep…"
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 25, 2020