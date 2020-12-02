Sherrie Henrietta Talaswaima, 50, born in Phoenix, Arizona on July 10, 1970 and passed away on November 26, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. With her loss, our family chain has been broken.



Sherrie, a Quechan Tribal member, grew up and attended school in Phoenix, Arizona, graduating from North High School. She was employed by Indian Health Services for over 15 years and was last posted at the Fort Yuma Health Center as a Medical Records Technician. Sherrie used her knowledge of the IHS hiring process to recruit Native American employees desiring to serve at IHS. Sherrie was a fun going gal, often using her time traveling to family trips, Arizona Cardinals games and cultural events.

Sherrie is survived by her sons Bryan Talaswaima, Brandon Frank, and Brayden Talaswaima; mother, Marsha Emerson, step-father Preston Scott, Sr; brothers Preston Scott, Jr., Mickey Scott aunt Janice Emerson and uncle Keith Emerson; Lifelong best friend Rachelle Berry, and numerous cousins.



Sherrie was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Fred and Henrietta Emerson, Sister Carrie Talaswaima, Uncle Loren Emerson, Sr., Aunts Jonell Hill and Charlene Emerson, cousins Andrea Juan, Camille Emerson, John Collins, and Charles Juan, and lifelong companion Leander Mehape.

Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with family viewing at 6:00 p.m., public viewing at 7:00 p.m., and services at 8:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Robert Kline, Fort Yuma Methodist Church. Quechan traditional rites, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 3:00 – 5:00 a.m.



Pallbearers: Brandon Frank, Preston Scott, Jr., Mickey Scott, Aiden Berry, Kenneth Talaswaima, Nicholas Scott, Shayne Takala, Ryan Takala, Isaac Collins, Elias Collins, Sr., Matthew Juan.



Honorary Pallbearers: Bryan Talaswaima, Brayden Talaswaima, Preston Scott, Sr., Keith Emerson, Lorenzo Emerson, Philbrick Emerson, Sr., Arlie Emerson, Boyd Hill, Sr., Ronnie Frank, Herman T.J. Laffoon, John Lewis, Stephen Lewis, Loren Puggie, Jason Lomaintewa, Sr., Michael Salinas, Moises Navarro, Sr., Seth Collins, Norman Osborn, Jordan D. Joaquin.



Thank you to the Quechan Indian Tribe for their support during the time of our family's loss.

