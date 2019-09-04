|
|
On August 30, 2019 Sherry Lee Schultz passed away surrounded by her family after fighting a tough battle of Pancreatic Cancer, the Lord gained the best beautician.
Sherry's career was her passion. She loved cutting and styling hair. In her spare time she loved to treasure hunt her way around Yuma for antiques. She enjoyed Rock-N-Roll, exploring the desert and working in her garden.
Her love for any animal and her family will always be cherished. Sherry had a sense of humor and the biggest smile. As a loving daughter, friend, mother and wife she will be dearly missed.
Sherry is survived by her two daughters, Mary Pepple and Elizabeth Blankenship; her husband Gary Blankenship and her father, Vincent Schultz.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 4, 2019