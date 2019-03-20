Shirley Ann Sketo passed away December 18, 2018 in Glendale, AZ. She was 81 years of age. She was born on November 30, 1937 to Chalmer Earl Warner and Nina Elizabeth Myers in Bradford, OH.



She worked in Ohio for many years before moving to Wellton, AZ in 1973. She worked as a bank teller, a hat Baker and retired as Payroll Personnel secretary at the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.



Shirley loved to meet people and people loved meeting her. She loved to travel with her husbands, taking photos wherever they went.



They called her "Stretch" when she played softball at 1st base. She was also known as a fierce card player!



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Chalmer Warner Jr., half-brother Mark Lutz, husbands Sam Finfrock and Edgar Duffner.



She is survived by her husband, Harry Roger Sketo, half sister Linda Fairchild, step sister Sharon Huter, stepbrother Marvin Clem (Ann), step sons Mike and Mark (Stephanie) Sketo, step grandsons Jon (Eileen), Ryan (Angela) Sketo, step great grandchildren, Triston, Kayla, Juliet, Alexander and Bradley.



She also leaves behind her Finfrock family, step sons Don & Sam Finfrock and their families. Nieces Debra (Frank) Casey, Jane (Manny) Jessie and Zack, nephew Scott (Carol) Alan, sons Trent, Zack and Bentley and Joe, (Mariah) Bailey.



Shirley fought 7 years against Cancer before finally losing the battle, after a stay in hospice and a group home. She donated her body to science.



No service is planned. Her ashes will be scattered near her double sister-in-law Wanda Sketo Finfrock Green, on a hill overlooking her beloved Arizona desert.



Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 20, 2019