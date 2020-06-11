Shirley Inez Kelly, 84, died June 9, 2020, at her home in Winterhaven.
Born Nov. 22, 1935, at Fort Yuma, she was a cook at Fort Yuma Headstart.
Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Yuma Mortuary Chapel, with services at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. at Quechan Big House. Cremation will be at dawn Monday at Quechan Cemetery.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.