Shirley Inez Kelly, 84 went on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at her home in Winterhaven, California surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on the Fort Yuma Quechan Reservation on November 22nd, 1935.



Shirley worked as a teacher aide in 1978 at San Pasqual School. In 1980 she worked with the Johnson O'Malley program as a tutor and chaperone. Then in 1981, she was employed with the Quechan farms and later retired in the late 1990's.



Shirley returned back to work in 2012 with the Quechan language program instructing Tribal members willing to learn and speak their native language. Shirley enjoyed doing bead work, teaching anyone wanting to learn beading. She also enjoyed playing chair volleyball during the Senior Olympics, She won a two mile walk at the Olympics, first prize a pair of sneakers which she was very proud of. Her main highlight was simply visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Shirley is survived by her children Gail Johns, Jarrell (Mary) Brown Sr., Armida Brown, Carmella Kelly, all of Winterhaven, California, eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She is proceeded in Death by her father John Kelly Sr., mother Theresa Pete, maternal grandfather Jack Kelly, maternal grandmother Pauline Pete, brothers Stanley Warner, Edwin Kelly, John Kelly Jr., Eugene Kelly, Jo-an Kelly, Gilbert Kelly.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday June 14th, 2020 at the Yuma Mortuary, 775 S. 5th avenue, Yuma, Arizona, public viewing will be at 1:30 pm, church service at 2:30 pm, Pastor Ray Stillings officiating.



Final resting place will be at the Fort Yuma Quechan Reservation Cemetery, cremation will be on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 5:00 am.



Pallbearers Anthony Manchatta, Julian Clements, Mike Clements, Gibson Aragon, Dakota Aragon, Donavon Aragon, Terrance Jose, Mathew Bell.



Honorary Pallbearers Jarrell Brown Sr., Edwin Brown, Jarrell Brown Jr., Arrow Brown, Merrill Kelly, Nathan Miller, Azule Hernandez, Ree-Chi Gomez, Jeremiah Johns, Jerome Johns Sr., Jerome Johns Jr., Joriah Johns, Jeriah Johns, Jacob Johns, Norman Osborne, Gordie Osborne, and Jordan Joaquin.

