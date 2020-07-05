Shirley Mae Hart "The Champ", 72, was born to Leslie Hart and Betty Ann Denard on August 24, 1947. On June 30, 2020 Shirley passed away in Winterhaven, CA.



Shirley was a homemaker but became a CNA for a short time. She worked at Indian Health Services as well as Several Skilled Nursing Facilities. Her Hobbies included making floral arrangements, sewing traditional dress and mens ribbon shirts. But My mother enjoyed traditional dancing the most. She traveled in AZ and CA. entering into numerous traditional dances. Mom won over 75 first place wins in the Elder division within 5 years that she danced. Mom loved to travel and meet up with family and friends while attending the different gatherings and the pow wows. She was very competitive but also loved to watch other dance and listen to the bird songs. Mom loved to tell stories both of traditional ways and of stories of her childhood. If you sat next to her then you better be ready to laugh. She loved to giggle and make jokes and would tell me, "It sounds better in Quechan". Mom represented our Quechan Tribe and San Pasqual School when accepting The "Honored Elder Shiiyii". She wore her Sash with pride and always danced with heart, she said she would feel a stir inside of her when the gourd or can would shack. Mom was also the one sitting at every funeral, dancing for loved ones who passed on, she would visit sick family and relatives in the hospital or in their homes. Mom would always give words of encouragement and help out anyway possible. She will be greatly missed not just within our family home but within the traditional community.



Survivors: Larry Batitise(significant other for over 32 years) Winterhaven Ca. Children: Son Stacy Amador daughters: Juanita Robinson , Lisa Robinson and Priscilla San Miguel



GrandChildren: Anthony Berry, Valencia Berry, Frank Kinale, Marcy Kinale, Michale Kinale, Joseph Kinale, Ashley Swick, Amber Swick, Allison Swick, Alicia Swick, Raquel White Pigeon, Paul White Pigeon Jr., Great-Grandchildren: multiple Brother : Leroy Denard, Many Nephews Nieces, Cousins and Friends.



Preceded in Death by: Father: Leslie Hart, Mother: Betty Ann Penn- Denard, Grandparents: William Penn and Juana Penn, Brother: Andrew Denard, Sisters: Darlene Castillo, Marlene Porter, Essie Gilmore, daughter: Ramona San Miguel



Service information:

Yuma Mortuary, July 6 2020 at 3:00 pm viewing, 4:00pm service.



Officiator:

Boyd Hill Sr. Minister



Place of Burial:

3:00 am Traditional rites at Quechan Big House 1877 Picacho Rd. Winterhaven CA. 92283



3:00pm Viewing will be held at Yuma Mortuary 775 S. 5th. Ave Yuma AZ 85364 4:00pm church service



Pallbearers will be:

Rodrick Hart Sr. Milo Barley Sr. Lamual Porter Sr., Shawn Porter Sr., Preston Porter Sr. Vernon Gilmore, Laverne Gilmore



Honorary Pallbearers:

Stacy Amador, Leroy Denard, Anthony Berry, Daniel Sanovia, Gabriel Sanovia, Jeremy Sanovia, James Robinson, , Stacey Durand, Vincent Durand, Roy Durand, Boyd Hill Sr., Donald Escalanti, Bruce Montague, Chase Choate, Lance Chote, Cristoble Emerson,Arlie Emerson, Kenny Escalanti, Emilio Escalanti, Remigius Baxter lll, Caine Palone, Jackson Brenner, Sam Evenstan, Timothy OBrien.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store