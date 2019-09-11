|
|
The beloved Shirley "Mom/Granny" Nelson, age 89, welcomed the next phase of her spiritual journey as she did with every other aspect of life-with grace and immense strength. Shirley passed early Sunday morning on September 8th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She is once again reunited with her parents, Nordahl and Marie Huseby, various siblings, Hank Huseby, Marlene Williamson, Norlyn Huseby, and Adrian Huseby, son, Loran Martin, and beloved husband of 33 years, Bob Nelson.
Born in Detroit, MI during the great depression, Shirley never lacked for memorable stories, fun life lessons, nor exceptionally pragmatic perspectives beautifully unique unto only her. As the eldest of seven siblings, being a caretaker was innate and something she took immense pride and joy. Her very essence, personality quirks, and preferences were as multifaceted and layered as her vegetable of choice… an onion. She valued simplicity and tradition; however, when it came to serving those around her, she took scraps and created magic. She embodied unwavering quick wit, a wondrous child-like enthusiasm for life, a heart of gold, and a well cultivated faith. Shirley evoked a zest for life which was never more apparent then during her beloved Diamondbacks games.
Known to most as "Granny", she never met a stranger and was immediately adored by all who crossed her path. Her husband, Bob, was no exception. Upon first sight, he knew instinctively she would be his bride-although, that took some convincing on his behalf. Collectively, they lovingly blended their families, eight children in total, modeling teamwork and always approaching life's challenges with humor. They experienced a love all pray for and only the lucky find.
Shirley is survived by her sisters, Marge Dickman and Barbara Amavisca, her children, Vicki Gross, Truman Wood, Tony Nelson, Della Bushner, Kim Padgett, and Cindy Turrentine, as well as, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life this Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Services to be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 711 S 7th Ave at 11:00 am, followed by a reception hosted at Dancemakers, 3121 S Avenue B, beginning at 1:00 pm. All are welcome! Gifted floral arrangements will be donated to various local elderly care facilities to pay-forward the beauty and love she possessed so vibrantly. Additionally, any monetary donations shall be directed to local children's arts non-profits.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 11, 2019