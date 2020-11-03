Shirley Yvonne (Crouse) Lee, 85, went home to be in the arms of the Love of her Life, Brooks Sr. and her Heavenly Father.



Born in Nash, Oklahoma she came to Yuma, Arizona at the age of five with her parents, Lloyd and Opal Crouse, sister, Enid Jones of Texas and brother Pleasy Crouse of Yuma.



She was a Yuma High Criminal, Class of 1954 and enjoyed going to all her reunions. Shirley was Class President of Future Home Makers of America and a life guard. She loved to sew, bake (the best pies), was a leader for Crane 4-H Club and a Sunday School Teacher. Shirley worked for Crane School District's Accounting Department 25 years until she retired.



Shirley has three children; Brooks Jr. (Trish) Lee, Cheryl Lee and Courtney Glen (Laura) Lee. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She adored each of them and gave them all of her love.



We, the family of Shirley Lee wish to thank all the Caregivers at Kindred Homes 2 and Hospice of Yuma. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's of Yuma or Hospice of Yuma to honor Shirley.



You are so loved and will be missed, always in our hearts.



Funeral Service will be at Johnson Mortuary on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 am with burial after service.



Mask-Up save a Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store