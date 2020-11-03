1/1
Shirley Yvonne (Crouse) Lee
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Yvonne (Crouse) Lee, 85, went home to be in the arms of the Love of her Life, Brooks Sr. and her Heavenly Father.

Born in Nash, Oklahoma she came to Yuma, Arizona at the age of five with her parents, Lloyd and Opal Crouse, sister, Enid Jones of Texas and brother Pleasy Crouse of Yuma.

She was a Yuma High Criminal, Class of 1954 and enjoyed going to all her reunions. Shirley was Class President of Future Home Makers of America and a life guard. She loved to sew, bake (the best pies), was a leader for Crane 4-H Club and a Sunday School Teacher. Shirley worked for Crane School District's Accounting Department 25 years until she retired.

Shirley has three children; Brooks Jr. (Trish) Lee, Cheryl Lee and Courtney Glen (Laura) Lee. She had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She adored each of them and gave them all of her love.

We, the family of Shirley Lee wish to thank all the Caregivers at Kindred Homes 2 and Hospice of Yuma. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's of Yuma or Hospice of Yuma to honor Shirley.

You are so loved and will be missed, always in our hearts.

Funeral Service will be at Johnson Mortuary on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 am with burial after service.

Mask-Up save a Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved