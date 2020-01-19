Home

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Sidonia G. Sanchez


1932 - 2020
Sidonia G. Sanchez Obituary
Sidonia G. Sanchez

Sidonia G. Sanchez, 87, of Yuma, died Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Born August 23, 1932, in Quechultenango, Guerrero, Mexico, she was a laborer.

Visitation is being held Jan. 23 from 5 - 10 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory.
Funeral services will be held Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi with burial following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Yuma Mortuary & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
