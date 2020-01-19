|
Sidonia G. Sanchez
Sidonia G. Sanchez, 87, of Yuma, died Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Born August 23, 1932, in Quechultenango, Guerrero, Mexico, she was a laborer.
Visitation is being held Jan. 23 from 5 - 10 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Yuma Mortuary & Crematory.
Funeral services will be held Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi with burial following at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 19, 2020