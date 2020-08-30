Sophie C. Mulligan was born on January 21st, 1934 in Aguilar, Colorado.



On August 17, 1960 she married the love of her life, Robert Mulligan, a US Marine. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary the week before her passing.



Sophie was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. She enjoyed bingo and movies with friends. She was a compassionate and loving woman who impacted many lives with her huge heart and a personality beyond compare. Sophie was a devout Christian and a member of the Saint Francis of Assisi parish.



On August 25, 2020, while at home she was called to heaven to become one of the Lords beloved angels.



Sophie is survived by her husband Robert Mulligan, daughter Jacquie (Mulligan) Chilberg, grandson Caleb Chilberg, granddaughters Randi Jo Matthews, Nicci Lloyd, Shawna Carr, and Desiree Dall, 9 Great grandchildren, her brother Rossie Aragon and sisters Naomi Valdez and Ernestine Garza.



Services for Sophie will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM in the chapel at Johnson's Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364.



Special thanks to Hospice Compassus.

