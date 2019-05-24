Home

DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton
138 N Avenue B
Somerton, AZ 85350
(928) 627-7600
Stephen Campuzano
Rosary
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Stephen A. Campuzano passed away on May 20, 2019, in Yuma, AZ. He was born on January 1, 1967 to Alfred and Martha Campuzano.

He lived in Yuma in his whole life and graduated from Yuma High School. He then went to culinary school in Utah. He was married through the I.C. Church to Debbie (Gill) for 30 years. Stephen was employed at Ft. Yuma Hospital in certified Dietary Management, Yuma Nursing Center, Yuma County WIC Program, Medical Records for Hospice Compassus.

He was a devoted Catholic, attended I.C. Church and St. Francis Church. He was a CCD teacher for 15 years, as well as a Confirmation teacher. He belonged to the Amputee Support Group. He was well known for his pastry baking, wedding cakes, special occasions, and he loved cooking, it was his passion. He also did floral arrangements and decorated for special occasions.

He is survived by his wife Debbie (Gill) Campuzano, daughter Daniella, parents, Alfred and Martha Campuzano, brother, Michael, sisters, Lisa A. Curry and Annamarie Campuzano, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, special cousins, Monica Orta and Tara Dobosz, and many special friends.

Funeral mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church on May 25, 2019 at 11 AM. Fr. Emilio, Deacon Mark Nixen, with Rosary at 11 AM. There will be no graveside services.

In lieu of of flowers, donations can me made to Cancer Center of America and Amputee Organization.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 24, 2019
