Stephen D. Whitt, 69, of Yuma, died April 28, 2020.



Born June 12, 1950, in Ashland, Ky., he was a former owner of Merry Maids of Yuma and a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps.



There will be no services. His remains will be returned to family in Kentucky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store