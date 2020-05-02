Stephen D. Whitt
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen D. Whitt, 69, of Yuma, died April 28, 2020.

Born June 12, 1950, in Ashland, Ky., he was a former owner of Merry Maids of Yuma and a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps.

There will be no services. His remains will be returned to family in Kentucky.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved