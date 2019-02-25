Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Stephen Canole
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Stephen G. Canole


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen G. Canole Obituary
USMC Master Gunnery Sergeant Stephen G. Canole was born in Melrose, MA on June 24th, 1948. He passed away at home on February 13th, 2019 at 70 years of age. He leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren who miss him dearly.

His dutiful years of service to this great nation are only overshadowed by the lives he has touched and the lives he has shaped. We would not have been the same without him and we are lesser without him by our side. Always a brother, father, grandfather and Marine. Always faithful; Semper Fidelis. Thank you for your love, your friendship and your service.

The ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on March 2nd, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary 1415 S 1st Ave Yuma, Az 85364.

Godspeed and God Bless.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
