Stephen "Esteban' "Twin" Flores, a lover of life, musician, wine extraordinaire, and pillar of his community died tragically on September 24th 2020 at the age of 40 peacefully with his twin Brother Michael, Love Kristen, mother, father, stepfather and stepmother by his side, in his beloved city of Flagstaff AZ. Stephen was born on September 22nd 1980 to Emerald and Bill Flores in Yuma AZ.



He was a proud Yuma High School "Criminal" and graduated in 1999. He was the life of the party, and the friends he made in these days were life-long. He attended the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University to pursue his dreams of being a master Trumpeter and musician. He excelled as both a classical and Jazz musician, with virtuosic potential. He then pursued his other dream, studying wine, beer and spirits. He was a beloved bartender, server and manager in many restaurants in Flagstaff and acquired knowledge and experience that is unmatched by many of his contemporaries. He would give that knowledge to anyone who sought it, and he did it with the biggest smile and dimple that will warm your heart. He later learned the ukulele, and became a fixture in the Flagstaff music scene as "Ukulele Este", singing his favorite tunes to brighten up any atmosphere. This was his greatest joy, to bring joy to others through his music.



Stephen met the love of his life, Kristen Barnett in 2012. She is his "other other half", and brought him balance as she understood him as no other did. Esteban was an avid outdoorsman, and a lover of animals, especially for his dogs Prince, and Charlie. He enjoyed hiking, Disc golf and going on adventures. He was a hiking tour guide, who took visitors down to the infinitely beautiful Havasupai Falls. He made sure his guests had the best time they could possibly have, and of course he would pull out his ukelele and entertain them for hours. He also had a love of bowling and billiards as well, both as a player and an instructor.



He was a problem solver, often sacrificing himself for the good of others. He always had a smile on his face, and made sure the people who he so loved also absorbed his joy. His spirituality helped guide him, as he always lived by the golden rule: Do unto others as you would do to them. He studied many different areas of religion and spirituality, and adapted these studies in his guiding principles in life. His life was of dreams attained and he did it his way, with his own style. He was a bringer of joy, a model to his community and will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his mother Emerald Flores, Father William "Bill" Flores, his Stepmother Cindy Madsen Flores, his Stepfather Larry Contreras, the love of his life Kristen Barnett, his dog babies Prince, and Charlie, his twin Brother Michael Flores, his brothers William Flores, Edward and Anthony Contreras, Sisters Cassandra Contreras, and Michelle Long, Plus nephews, nieces, cousins, brothers and sisters from other mothers, other mothers and fathers and the entire community of his treasured city, Flagstaff AZ.



A small memorial service will be held with immediate family to be determined in private. Celebrations of life will be postponed until the spring of 2021, to ensure the safety of Esteban's family and friends, as per his request. They will be held in both Flagstaff AZ, and his hometown Yuma AZ. A fund will be set up in the near future to help with costs.

