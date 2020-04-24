|
Steve Bradley was born in Yuma Arizona to loving parents, George Prentice Bradley and Patricia Anne Bradley.
Steve attended Kofa High School, then joined the US Army where he worked as a Visual Information Manager. Later, he worked with the US Army Intelligence and Security Command, and even became a photographer for the US Army! Steve married his ex-wife Kelly Bradley, and they had 2 beautiful children Travis and Kelsey. Later, he moved back to Yuma, where he helped care for his mother Pat, until her passing.
Steve was perfectly himself- Funny, Charismatic, Giving and a Fantastic Story Teller.
Steve was definitely a morning person, starting at 4AM! If you were out and about at 4AM, you would find Steve on a 2 hour walk with his dog, Chloe, on a call with family or friends. Without fail, he would find someone in need on his walk and need to get off the phone to get them a meal. That was quintessentially Steve.
Steve also loved watching all sports! He especially loved watching and playing golf with his buddies. Steve loved fishing, and passed his love of fishing down to his son Travis; Steve was immensely proud of Travis' proficiency and work ethic. His daughter Kelsey was his jewel.
He is preceded in death by his mother Pat, his father George, his brother Bruce and his daughter Kelsey.
He is survived by his son Travis, his two grandchildren Lucy and Kimber, his brother Danny and his sisters Debbie and Georgi.
Steve will be having an Online Service via Zoom on Saturday April 25th at 11AM Pacific Time 2020. If you would like to join his memorial, please text Georgi: 480-695-6565 for instructions/ link Prior to 10AM Saturday Morning.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 24, 2020